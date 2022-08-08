Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva unlocks his powers in ‘fiery’ devotional number. Watch

The second track of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra is out. Called “Deva Deva,” the musical number appears to be part devotional hymn and part love ballad, which has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi.

Like “Kesariya,” “Deva Deva” too has all the potential to become an earworm, thanks primarily to Arijit Singh’s voice and how well it sits with Pritam’s soothing composition. Meanwhile, in the music video for the number, we see Ranbir’s Shiva dancing amid fire, finally realising and embracing his power and what he can do with that element.

Alia Bhatt’s Isha also makes an appearance in the latter bit of the song, looking lovely in her pristine white dress, as she and Ranbir promise to keep the fire of their love burning. “Deva Deva” was shared with a description that read, “Presenting the purest form of light and energy – fire and the force behind that fire – Shiva as he finally unlocks his powers in “Deva Deva”. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, “Deva Deva” is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Promising to fill you with love, light and inspiration, “Deva Deva” is the latest track from the album of Brahmāstra.”

Check out the latest song of Brahmastra, Deva Deva, here:

Earlier, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had shared a note on the song ahead of the release which stated, “A Song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his Powers. And in doing this, he fills all the Fire around him with Divine Energy. *Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe…A Song in which our hero Shiva achieves his Potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the Fire Within! *A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…*The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song – is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the Song. I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the Song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the Universe 🕉🤞💥 Hope you guys like what we have for you tomorrow, and I hope the Song gives to everyone, everything that it has given me!!! (sic).”

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roya and Nagarjuna, releases in theatres on September 9.