Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot is a step down from Kesariya. Watch here 

The third song of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, titled Dance Ka Bhoot, was released by the makers on Thursday. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the music video, the song has him dancing in a huge mela. His character in the film, DJ Shiva, is enjoying dancing at a local, but extremely huge festival, which eventually turns into a dance party as the sun goes down, and he starts DJ-ing.

The song will be Ranbir’s introduction in the film. Keeping in line with all the promotional material that we have seen so far, this video too is massive in scale.

Watch Dance Ka Bhoot here:

Composed by Pritam, the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. Talking about the song, Pritam shared in a statement, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmastra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it.”

Ranbir added, “I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to Dance Ka Bhoot like they have given to Kesariya and Deva Deva.”

Ranbir Kapoor was recently in Chennai to promote the film. “Of course, you feel excited and nervous when a film comes out, especially a film of this nature. It is something we really gave our lives to. So there is more pressure. But I also believe the audience is king and nobody can question them,” he said at the event.

RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in the southern states, said, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairytale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9.