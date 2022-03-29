Brahmastra wraps up shoot, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pose in Varanasi: ‘We started shooting in 2018…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has wrapped up shooting in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The team of Ayan Mukerji directorial announced the same on Tuesday as they shared clicks from the trio’s temple visit and boat ride with several sages.

Alia shared a wrap up post on Instagram with the caption, “We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end!! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!!”

Ranbir and Alia were last week spotted in Varanasi enjoying a boat ride on the ghats of Ganga. A source close to the filmmakers told indianexpress.com, “The Brahmastra team will be in Varanasi for four days. Here they will be finishing shooting a few important scenes and a song. It is the final leg of shooting, after their return to Mumbai, the film will go under post production.”

The makers previously revealed the first look of Ranbir while launching the movie’s teaser. Later, Alia’s first look got released on her birthday on March 15.

Brahmastra has been in the making for several years now. It was slated to release in August 2019, but was postponed to ‘Summer 2020’, then December 2021 due to the pandemic.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir’s third collaboration with Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. It also marks the filmmakers first with Alia. In fact, it was the sets of Brahmastra where Ranbir and Alia met for the first time before they started dating.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Karan Johar had announced the Brahmastra trilogy in October 2017.