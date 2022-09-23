Brahmastra shatters records with 6 lakh advance bookings on National Cinema Day, outperforms KGF 2

It seems like ticket prices are a major contributing factor to the audiences’ appetite for watching films on the big screen. Brahmastra has just shattered advance booking records with nearly six lakh tickets sold at three national chains already for National Cinema Day on Friday, when tickets are priced at Rs 75. These are the highest advance figures for any film this year.

Screenings of Brahmastra in the premium 3D and IMAX versions will be priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Brahmastra is expected to sell 5.99 lakh tickets through advance bookings alone, comfortably crossing its day one advance bookings, which were around the three lakh mark. While this certainly means that more people will watch the fantasy drama on its 15th day than any other day before, the film’s box office won’t be impacted in a major way. If things go as anticipated, it will make around Rs 3.5 crore today.

It was reported that screenings as early as 12 am were being sold-out. A similar spike in interest was also observed with the rather lowkey thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which is being released today. The film outsold bigger 2022 releases such as Laal Singh Chaddha and JugJugg Jeeyo in advance booking.

While Pinkvilla also pegged Brahmastra’s National Cinema Day advance sales to be around the 5.5 lakh mark in the three national chains, a Hindustan Times report suggested that the film has pre-sold nine lakh tickets overall. By comparison, KGF: Chapter 2 pre-sold around 5.15 lakh tickets and Baahubali 2 sold 6.5 lakh tickets in the top three chains, according to Pinkvilla.

Brahmastra was produced on a reported budget of Rs 410 crore, and has made over Rs 360 crore globally, according to Dharma Productions. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, and features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepika Padukone.