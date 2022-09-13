EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for December 2025 release, shares details about Dev

There will be more light, very soon. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva might have taken eight years to release since it was first announced, but the sequel will be back on the big screen, faster.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer released on September 9, and smashed box office records with its collections. The film ended after teasing its sequel titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev.

Since Brahmastra hit cinemas, the internet has not only been flooded with fan theories about how Brahmastra will move forward but also, who will play Dev, the antagonist.

Several names have been tossed around, from Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor, who fans believe can play a double role, that of the son Shiva and the father Dev.

But Ayan Mukerji is tight-lipped. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker said the Brahmastra sequel will chronicle Dev’s backstory as well as continue the present-day timeline.

“I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy,” Ayan said.

According to the filmmaker, Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will switch between the past and the present and showcase how Dev impacts the universe.

“The problems that this community and the world will face because of Brahmastra, what is the real stress with it. All of this will actually unfold in Dev’s story.

“His story is meant to take us back into his past but also he has returned into the present. So, the idea is, we will be continuing the present story, but also telling you the story of the past,” he said.

While the first installment was an introduction of the Brahmastra universe, Ayan Mukerji says the sequel is where its storytelling will take flight with full intensity— the way they had always envisioned.

“I really feel we will really come into our own with our storytelling in part two. I have known that for a long time. Part one was just the foundation, the setup of this story. But I can’t tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce”.

Though Ayan isn’t willing to share details about Dev’s casting, the director says he has set a target for the film: to have a 2025 release.

The filmmaker hopes learnings from mounting a VFX-heavy part one will come in handy for its sequel. “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now. It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time part one took. But now we have also learnt how to make these kinds of films.”

A poster of Brahmastra. (Photo: PR Handout) A poster of Brahmastra. (Photo: PR Handout)

The director says he is sure of putting a target of three years for the anticipated sequel as the film’s script is ready and has already gone through several rewrites and revisions to ensure it’s topnotch.

“Part two script has been on since the time we started part one. This was always one story. The thread is ready. We have already put in a lot of work into part two. We have written and rewritten because we had time, COVID had happened.

“There have been many months of part two work. We already have a lot of stuff on part two. But of course, I will look at it once part one is settled,” he said.

Ayan Mukerji says for a film as humungous as Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, there will be a long pre-production, VFX and post-production phase. So, there is not a fixed date as to when the team will go on floors with the movie.

“Going on floors isn’t as important as when we plan to get the film out. On floors implies shooting but actually on a film like this, the pre-production, work on VFX, the post is as important as when you shoot it.

“We will go on floors the day we are rested from part one. The core team comes together and we say, ‘Ok we want to make part two and want it to release in 2025 December and we are aiming for that’. And then we are on floors,” he concluded.