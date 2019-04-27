Brahmastra release date postponed, avoids clash with Dabangg 3

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has postponed the release of his epic fantastical drama Brahmastra. On Saturday, the director took to Instagram to share that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will release in summer 2020. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December 2019.

In fact, recently there had been reports suggesting that the movie’s release will clash with Salman Khan’s cop actioner Dabangg 3. However, the letter shared by Ayan has cleared the doubts on the subject.

Sharing that he has been conceptualising the idea of the film since 2011, Ayan wrote that he has been dreaming about making the movie since the time of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The filmmaker further shared that they are postponing the release since the visual effects team needs more time to work on the project, which has been planned as a trilogy.

“But in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie,” a section of the letter reads.

“Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date,” the statement further read.

On the same day, Dharma also announced the release date of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News. The multistarrer will release on December 27. Earlier the film was scheduled for a September 6 release.