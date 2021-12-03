Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire in new pic, Ayan Mukerji promises ‘final’ release date

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is helming one of the biggest films announced in the last few years — Brahmastra — on Friday took to his social media platforms to share an emotional note on the magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Ayan is adding to the anticipation of the audiences as he has been sharing special notes about the film on his social media platforms. In his post from today, Ayan has revealed his excitement of sharing something very soon about his world of Brahmastra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Sharing a still from the film featuring Ranbir, Ayan wrote,” TheTimeFeelsRight💥 Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while.”

He added, “Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON ! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time – Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon 💥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Earlier this week, Ayan also gave a glimpse from the film’s set, giving a peek into Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film. The much awaited film has been delayed multiple times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The film’s team started shooting the film on February 1, 2019 at Edinburgh, Scotland. Then a 20-day schedule started in the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi on July 30, 2019. However, the film got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brahmastra is expected to release theatrically early next year, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.