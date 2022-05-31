scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Brahmastra Part One Shiva teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna’s first looks out from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Brahmastra Part One Shiva teaser: Meet Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni's characters in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. The first trailer of the film will release on June 15.

May 31, 2022 2:53:17 pm
brahmastra teaserBrahmastra trailer releases on June 15.

The teaser of Brahmastra Part One Shiva is out and it hints at the larger-than-life scale of the film. In the short teaser, the audience gets to see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in their respective characters.

All the characters appear to be placed in a surreal-looking world with supernatural elements. Mouni appears to be playing the villain here. This is the first time we are meeting Amitabh, Nagarjuna and Mouni’s characters.

The makers have repeatedly said that the VFX work on the film was quite intensive which lead to many delays in the film’s release date. The plot, however, is still under wraps.

Earlier, the makers had released a motion poster of the film. The audience also got to see some additional footage from the film in the song promo of Kesariya, starring Alia and Ranbir. With the release of this teaser, it has been announced that the trailer of Brahmastra Part One Shiva will release on June 15.

Also Read |Arshad Warsi: ‘I don’t think Munna Bhai part 3 will happen now, but I wish…’

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be a trilogy and the first part has been in the making for almost seven years now. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in April 2022, met while they were preparing to be a part of this film. In an earlier statement about the film, Ayan had said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

The first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

