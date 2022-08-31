Amitabh Bachchan’s sword-fighting skills in new Brahmastra clip reminds fans of Star Wars. Watch here

Amitabh Bachchan‘s energy at the age of 79 can given any actor a run for their money. The star once again surprised his fans with his sword-fighting skills in a new clip from his upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was released by the film’s producer Karan Johar. In the clip, Amitabh is seen fighting a bad guy with a magical sword.

Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles; Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is intended as the first installment in a trilogy. Sharing the new clip, Karan wrote in his caption, “Miliye Guru aur unke Prabhāstra se bas 9 days mein! In cinemas from 9th September.” The video shows Amitabh (or his body double), in an elaborately choreographed action sequence.

Check out the video here :-

Fans were quick to comment and even compared it to the Hollywood film Star Wars. A fan commented, “This is gvg me star wars feel”. Another fan commented, “Finally indian cinema pe Hollywood asa flim melega (Finally Indian cinema will have a film like Hollywood).”

Brahmastra will mark Telugu actor Nagarjuna’s return to Bollywood after 17 years. The actor was last seen in the 2003 film LOC Kargil. Ayan had earlier released videos talking about what inspired him to make the film. The filmmaker had revealed how he has invested 10 years of his life into the project, touted as one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever made. The filmmaker also said that Indian culture and mythology has an important role in influencing the film’s story.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is recovering from his second bout of Covid-19 . He informed his fans through social media about contracting the virus.