scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Brahmastra, other films to be available at a low price on September 16. Here’s why

The offer will be applicable on 4000 screens across the country in cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others.

national cinema dayCinema chains have decided to lower the ticket prices on National Cinema Day. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

To celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16 this year, some of the big cinema chains have decided to offer tickets at Rs 75 to their patrons. The decision has been taken by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India as an expression of gratitude towards the audience. It is also a step towards bringing back the audience members who are yet to return to theaters ever since they reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The offer will be applicable on 4000 screens across the country in cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others.

Also read |Is Bollywood broken? Movie moguls try to understand what the audience wants

The decision might come as a huge relief for the cinemagoers who have to shell out Rs 200-300 on a single movie ticket. Interestingly, the audience will have the option to watch Brahmastra in the theaters at the lowest ticket price. The movie is releasing in the theaters on September 9.

The official statement of MAI reads, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet.”

MAI also stated that in the first quarter of this financial year, cinema owners have recorded good numbers. “India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick,” read the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

Cinema chains in the UK, USA and European countries will also be offering similar offers on National Cinema Day.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:54:29 pm
Next Story

Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President, demand dismissal of AAP govt

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement