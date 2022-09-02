Brahmastra, other films to be available at a low price on September 16. Here’s why

To celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16 this year, some of the big cinema chains have decided to offer tickets at Rs 75 to their patrons. The decision has been taken by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India as an expression of gratitude towards the audience. It is also a step towards bringing back the audience members who are yet to return to theaters ever since they reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The offer will be applicable on 4000 screens across the country in cinema chains including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others.

The decision might come as a huge relief for the cinemagoers who have to shell out Rs 200-300 on a single movie ticket. Interestingly, the audience will have the option to watch Brahmastra in the theaters at the lowest ticket price. The movie is releasing in the theaters on September 9.

The official statement of MAI reads, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet.”

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

MAI also stated that in the first quarter of this financial year, cinema owners have recorded good numbers. “India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick,” read the statement.

Cinema chains in the UK, USA and European countries will also be offering similar offers on National Cinema Day.