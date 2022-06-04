Amitabh Bachchan gets top-billing in ‘same same but different’ Brahmastra teaser, fans have conspiracy theories. Watch

The team of Brahmastra kickstarted the promotions of the film (yet again) on May 31st. Director Ayan Mukerji, along with actor Ranbir Kapoor, promoted the film in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In the city, the actor-director duo was accompanied by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the Telugu version of the film. The trio hosted a special press conference during which they announced the trailer launch date with a new teaser of the film. It revealed first looks at Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna’s characters.

However, it seems that hours after the teaser of Brahmastra was widely shared and watched by the audience, the makers deleted it from several platforms. A new version of the teaser was reshared by Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt’s social media platforms. Fans were quick to notice the minute changes made to the teaser. Most prominently, the billing order was changed. While the original teaser introduced Amitabh Bachchan after Ranbir and Alia, the new video featured Big B before the lead pair.

The reason behind the change is unknown, but many of Ranbir’s fans expressed their disappointment and condemned the move. “There is no need for this change. It is Ranbir Kapoor’s film, not Bachchan sahab’s,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Amitabh before Ranbir doesn’t make any sense…”

NEW BRAHMASTRA TEASER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

OLD BRAHMASTRA TEASER

However, a section of social media also praised Ayan for respecting the legendary Big B and his seniority. “Bachchan Sir ko respect deni thi 🙌🙌 looking forward to it,” a comment read, while another fan wrote, “Thank you Ayan – for putting Amit ji’s name 1st.” Sharing the new teaser, Ayan wrote, “Same Same but Different.”

Brahmastra is set to release this September. The film, which is the first part of a planned trilogy, will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screen.