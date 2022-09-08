Brahmastra movie release, review LIVE UPDATES

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making for over five years and has faced several delays due to the pandemic. As people wait for Brahmastra reviews, the film’s cast will hold screenings for fans and critics alike on Thursday. The film is inspired by stories from the Indian mythology and history.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Mouni recently confirmed SRK’s presence in the film. It has been speculated that Deepika Padukone is also playing one of the astras in the film.

As per a previous report by Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra is the costliest Hindi film that has ever been made. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore. Previously, Thugs of Hindustan was the most expensive film made by Hindi cinema. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh previously told indianexpress.com, “Brahmastra is a very significant film. As we know the last few weeks have been terrible for the Hindi film industry. We have had disaster after disaster. The sad part was that the films were not picking up at all. Shows were being cancelled, and this was happening for big star cast films. But the advance booking of Brahmastra has brought in some cheer and a ray of hope. Hopefully, things will improve starting with this film.”

The makers of Brahmastra have worked for years on end on the VFX of the film, which is said to be one of the reasons for the inflated cost and extended post-production time. The film is supposed to be a trilogy with Ayan introducing the many astras of the film in a recent promo.