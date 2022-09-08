scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Brahmastra movie release, review LIVE UPDATES

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra movie review, movie launch Live Updates: Ayan Mukerji's long-in-the-making film Brahmastra releases in theatres on September 9 amid high expectations.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2022 4:23:57 pm
ranbir alia kesariya memes brahmastraBrahmastra LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film to release on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making for over five years and has faced several delays due to the pandemic. As people wait for Brahmastra reviews, the film’s cast will hold screenings for fans and critics alike on Thursday. The film is inspired by stories from the Indian mythology and history.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Mouni recently confirmed SRK’s presence in the film. It has been speculated that Deepika Padukone is also playing one of the astras in the film.

As per a previous report by Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra is the costliest Hindi film that has ever been made. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore. Previously, Thugs of Hindustan was the most expensive film made by Hindi cinema. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh previously told indianexpress.com, “Brahmastra is a very significant film. As we know the last few weeks have been terrible for the Hindi film industry. We have had disaster after disaster. The sad part was that the films were not picking up at all. Shows were being cancelled, and this was happening for big star cast films. But the advance booking of Brahmastra has brought in some cheer and a ray of hope. Hopefully, things will improve starting with this film.”

Also Read |Can Brahmastra revive Bollywood as it deals with back-to-back flops?

The makers of Brahmastra have worked for years on end on the VFX of the film, which is said to be one of the reasons for the inflated cost and extended post-production time. The film is supposed to be a trilogy with Ayan introducing the many astras of the film in a recent promo.

Watch the trailer of Brahmastra here

Brahmastra runtime revealed

Brahmastra is clocked at 166 minutes (2 hours 46 minutes), making it a pretty lengthy film. Early trends suggest that the film’s opening day collection could mint around Rs 18-22 crore. With many Hindi films not performing well at the box office in the recent past, the film industry’s hopes are pinned on Brahmastra as it is reportedly the costliest film to emerge out of Bollywood.

Brahmastra is Ranbir's second release of 2022. The actor was previously seen in Karan Malhotra's Shmashera which flopped on the box office. At a recent promotional event in Delhi, Ranbir spoke about the film's failure and said, "If Shamshera didn’t run at the box office it means the audience didn’t like the film. The film didn’t work because the content wasn’t good." Before Shamshera, Ranbir's last release was the 2018 film Sanju.

For Alia Bhatt, this has been a good year so far. She started her year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was warmly received by the audience. Unlike many popular releases this year, the film also managed to make money at the box office. She was also a part of SS Rajamouli's RRR, where she co-starred with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Recently, she was seen in her first home production Darlings, alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The film received rave reviews from the critics.

Ranbir and Alia got married earlier this year after dating each other for five years. The couple announced their pregnancy a few months ago.

