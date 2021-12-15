Brahmastra motion poster: Ranbir Kapoor stuns as new-age Shiva, release date out

Fans were in for a treat on Wednesday as Brahmastra‘s first motion poster was revealed at a special event in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor, flaunting a beefed-up avatar, looks stunning in the image, holding a VFX-enhanced trishul with Lord Shiva in the background. The powerful image with the caption ‘Part One- Shiva’ also gives out the release date of the first part of the trilogy — September 9, 2022.

The motion poster opens with Ranbir’s voice claiming that there is something happening on the earth that is unknown to mankind. Alia Bhatt then questions him about this and wonders how he is the only person who has sensed this. We then get to see glimpses of his mystical powers and how Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor’s character, is born for the greater good. The video ends with Ranbir standing atop a hill as he holds a trishul, complementing the magnificent Shiva image in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The film, which has been in the making for four years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The ‘modern-mytho’ drama also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Amitabh Bachchan will play Ranbir’s guru. Television star Mouni Roy will essay the antagonist while south star Nagarjuna will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is said to have a mammoth budget. It’s been said that Ayan conceptualised the film back in 2011 when he was in the Himalayas working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Having a keen interest in mythology and growing up on films like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Avengers, Lord of the Rings, and books on fantasy fiction, the filmmaker wanted to create a new genre in Bollywood. For the Wake Up Sid director, Brahmastra is not just a film but a ‘cinematic vision’ nurtured from his love and years of hard work.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, called Brahmastra an important project not just for her but also for Indian cinema. She believes it’s ‘just the beginning’ of an extremely emotional journey of sharing the film with the audience. While the actor has always been critical of her work, Alia has sheer confidence in the film as she believes in the greatness of her director’s vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Producer Karan Johar too penned his thoughts about the release of Brahmastra in a social media post. Stating how proud he is of director Ayan Mukerji and his cinematic journey, Karan wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age.”

Continuing to heap praises on him, KJo further wrote, “That he (Ayan) would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!”