Brahmastra is the most-googled Indian movie of 2022; KGF 2, RRR, Kantara, Kashmir Files follow. See full list here

Google has unveiled its top-searched movies of 2022 in the annual Year in Search feature. And while the list is dominated by box office hits, there is a slight discrepancy in commercial success and online popularity.

Unlike last year, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022 with popular films across languages, including pan-India films, dominating the list. Hindi film Brahmastra and Kannada film KGF 2 secured top spots in overall trending searches and trending movie searches; the films also made it to the top global trending movie searches. Trending movies in India included Hindi films The Kashmir Files, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2, Telugu films RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, Tamil film Vikram, Kannada film Kantara, with the lone English film in the list being Thor: Love and Thunder.

Here is the top 10 list:

1 – Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

2 – KGF: Chapter 2

3 – The Kashmir Files

4 – RRR

5 – Kantara

6 – Pushpa: The Rise

7 – Vikram

8 – Laal Singh Chaddha

9 – Drishyam 2

10 – Thor: Love and Thunder

While Brahmastra is the top-searched Indian film of the year, it isn’t the most financially successful one. That honour goes to KGF 2, the Kannada hit starring Yash, which made around Rs 1200 crore. SS Rajamouli’s RRR garnered international attention, and earned more than Rs 1100 crore at the box office, but trailed the far more controversial The Kashmir Files, which made around a fourth of what RRR did at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Forrest Gump remake was a commercial bomb, but gained attention (and partial acclaim) when it landed on streaming. Meanwhile, the word-of-mouth blockbuster Kantara took the seventh spot, after raking in more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

Last year’s most-searched film was Jai Bhim, followed by Shershaah and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Coincidentally, the original Malayalam language Drishyam 2 also ranked number nine on the 2021 list.