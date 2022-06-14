Brahmastra: Meet Mouni Roy’s Junoon, Ayan Mukerji calls her the ‘surprise package in the film’

Actor Mouni Roy’s motion poster from Brahmastra was released by director Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday with the director describing her as the ‘surprise package in the film’. Ayan shared on Instagram that Mouni’s character in the film is named Junoon.

Ayan also mentioned that Mouni’s performance in the film will leave a lasting impact. “A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon,” he wrote. His caption further read, “Moun – who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva – has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally – and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!”

The trailer of Brahmastra will be released on Wednesday. So far, the audience has seen various motion posters, a song snippet and a teaser video from the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film and while it has been declared that Brahmastra is a fantasy film with supernatural elements, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

Ayan, in several interviews, has mentioned that the film has been in the making for almost nine years. The film’s shoot began approximately five years ago. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film of the planned trilogy.

Apart from Mouni, Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film as well.

Brahmastra is set to release in theatres on September 9.