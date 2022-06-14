scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Brahmastra: Meet Mouni Roy’s Junoon, Ayan Mukerji calls her the ‘surprise package in the film’

Mouni Roy plays Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film's trailer will be released on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 9:44:20 am
mouni roy brahmastraMouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. (Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Actor Mouni Roy’s motion poster from Brahmastra was released by director Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday with the director describing her as the ‘surprise package in the film’. Ayan shared on Instagram that Mouni’s character in the film is named Junoon.

Ayan also mentioned that Mouni’s performance in the film will leave a lasting impact. “A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon,” he wrote. His caption further read, “Moun – who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva – has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally – and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The trailer of Brahmastra will be released on Wednesday. So far, the audience has seen various motion posters, a song snippet and a teaser video from the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film and while it has been declared that Brahmastra is a fantasy film with supernatural elements, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

Ayan, in several interviews, has mentioned that the film has been in the making for almost nine years. The film’s shoot began approximately five years ago. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film of the planned trilogy.

Also Read |On Sushant Singh Rajput’s second death anniversary, all the major players from Rhea Chakraborty to Siddharth Pithani and where they are now

Apart from Mouni, Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film as well.

Best of Express Premium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
With only 3 serious telecom operators, administrative allocation of spect...Premium
With only 3 serious telecom operators, administrative allocation of spect...
The star who died young: Remembering Sushant Singh RajputPremium
The star who died young: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput
More Premium Stories >>

Brahmastra is set to release in theatres on September 9.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

disha patani 660
Disha Patani is unrecognisable in these throwback pics: Actor’s transformation over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement