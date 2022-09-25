Brahmastra makers slash prices for Navratri, tickets to be available at Rs 100 from Monday

It is not just about the finding the light, but also, the right ticket price. And team Brahmastra is shaking things up. While their box office collections are on a steady rise, the makers on Sunday announced that they have slashed ticket rates for the week, following the phenomenal 85 percent occupancy the fantasy epic witnessed on its third Friday, benefiting from National Cinema Day.

On September 23, tickets were priced at Rs 75 across many national cinema chains, which resulted in high footfalls as audience went in big numbers to watch Brahmastra. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned an impressive Rs. 9.75 to Rs 11 crore on the day.

Cashing in on the film’s success–and the audience’s positive reception to reduced ticket prices–the makers have said Brahmastra tickets will now be available at Rs 100 for the occasion of Navratri from Monday, 26th September to Thursday, 29th September.

“Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about! With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmastra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!” Ayan Mukerji wrote.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is currently in cinemas in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra opened with Rs 36 crore at the domestic box office and ended its first weekend with Rs 120.75 crore. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 410 crore, and has made over Rs 360 crore globally, as per Dharma Productions.