Brahmastra made at a cost of Rs 410 crore, most expensive Hindi film ever: report

After years spent in production, director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will finally be out on September 9, and days before the film’s release, it has been reported that Brahmastra has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore. This would make it the costliest Hindi film of all time. Apart from pan-Indian films such as RRR, 2.0, Saaho, and a few others, the most expensive Hindi film ever made has been YRF’s 2018 period adventure Thugs of Hindostan, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 310 crore.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra‘s Rs 410 crore budget excludes publicity expenses. The high budget is largely due to the extensive VFX work that has been done on the film. The report quotes an insider saying that the team is ‘silently confident about the project’.

Brahmastra has been in the making for almost a decade. Ayan had previously shared that he came up with the idea of the film while he was still working on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film’s shoot started almost five years ago. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film’s lead actors, met on the sets of the film and tied the knot earlier this year after dating each other for five years. Alia announced her pregnancy in June.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance was earlier speculated but in a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Mouni confirmed that SRK has a ‘special appearance’ in the film. The leaked stills suggested that SRK is playing ‘Vanarastra’ in the film. It was earlier reported that the Pathaan actor is playing a scientist in the film.

Brahmastra is being released as a pan-Indian film with SS Rajamouli backing the south-Indian versions. Intended as the first part of a trilogy, the film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.