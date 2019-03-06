Brahmastra logo: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt learn about the strongest weapon

The official logo of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is out. A 40-second video clip revealing the logo of the film was released by the makers on Wednesday. It shows an artefact floating in space until it combines with two other broken parts and forms the logo of the film with the title written over it.

Advertising

The visuals are complemented with the voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The voice over tries to hint at the story of Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva asks, “Sir, is there a weapon that’s in pieces but when joined, it’s a circle, and there’s a symbol on it?”

Bachchan’s character says, “Our pride. Our history’s greatest treasure that contains the power of the whole universe within it.” Alia Bhatt’s Isha asks, “What is this weapon?” and Big B answers, “The Lord of all weapons – Brahmastra!”

Ranbir’s Shiva then asks, “Why do I keep seeing it?”, and to this Bachchan’s character says, “Because you are connected to the Last Battle of the Brahmastra, Shiva.”

The film’s team recently visited the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to launch the logo of the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is scheduled to release in December 2019. This is the first part of a trilogy.

Advertising

The film marks the third collaboration between Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.