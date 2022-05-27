Brahmastra’s Kesariya releases brand new Telugu teaser: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor romance to Kumkumala, watch

Brahmastra’s Kesariya has a brand new teaser and this one has new footage that is sure to please Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. The new teaser in Telugu is titled ‘Kumkumala’ and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning, along with a few lines of the song that the audience has not heard yet.

The first teaser of the song released days before Alia and Ranbir’s wedding in April and had the fans cheering for the lead couple. The new teaser includes the footage we saw previously along with a few new scenes.

RRR director SS Rajamouli released the song on his social media handles with a caption that read, “Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th!” Brahmastra is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The song, has been picturised on the ghats of Varanasi as well as Kashi Vishwanath temple. Alia is seen dressed in a mustard top and a skirt as she exchanges garlands with Ranbir. The two also spend some memorable moments together. They perform puja at the end of teaser.

Earlier, the film’s music composer Pritam had shared that they received a great response to the song’s first teaser and were wondering if they should release the full song at once but eventually decided against it. He shared on social media, “I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it. However, we have a plan in place for introducing Brahmastra to the world… and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya – The Full Song will be launched in the months closer to release. So please be patient :)”.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is planned as a trilogy.