Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Brahmastra has sold an astounding 3.3 million tickets on the platform till now, says BookMyShow COO

According to BookMyShow, Brahmastra has not only been received warmly in Hindi-speaking markets, but has also been performing well in southern states, particularly in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

alia and ranbirAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy spectacle Brahmastra seems unstoppable. After a winning start at the box office with Rs 75 crore as its worldwide collection, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is on a roll as its ticket sales continue to soar.

According to BookMyShow’s COO – Cinemas, Ashish Saksena, Brahmastra has sold 3.3 million tickets so far on the platform, an astounding number for any movie in recent times.

“Brahmastra has been the most awaited Hindi movie of the year mounted at such massive scale and is expectedly receiving tremendous response from audiences across India. With cutting-edge VFX, a new genre and way of film-making and a stellar star cast, Ayan Mukerji’s latest directorial has set fans in a frenzy with BookMyShow already selling over 3.3 million tickets for the film on the platform and contributing over 53% of the box office collection for the film for the opening weekend alone. The movie’s tremendous run began right from the advance sales that grew steadily on BookMyShow with positive WOM on the scale and visual spectacle aiding its upward trajectory at the box office. The collections for Brahmastra have been growing markedly through the first week and improving day by day since its release on Friday. The movie’s 3D and IMAX 3D versions in particular have exceeded expectations proving that audiences want to watch the film in the largest possible screens,” Ashish said in a statement.

Did Brahmastra lose PVR hundreds of crores? CEO sets the record straight, asks, 'Is it lack of understanding or intentionally designed to cast doubts?'

According to BookMyShow, the movie has not only been received warmly in Hindi-speaking markets, but has also been performing well in southern states, particularly in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Ashish Saksena continued, “While expectedly the Hindi version of the film is leading the way, contributing 87% of the overall tickets sold on BookMyShow, the Telugu version of the film has been attracting a significant audience scale as well. Dominated by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune, Brahmastra has seen a fabulous start to its theatrical journey across markets. The power-packed release is a testament that the Hindi film industry has the potential to contribute strongly to the industry and give cinephiles something to rejoice. Given that the film has held on to strong box office collections through the weekend continuing into Monday, this further proves that Brahmastra is set to break all records.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:42:29 pm
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:42:29 pm
