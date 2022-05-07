Brahmastra to get global theatrical release thanks to Disney, reportedly a first for an Indian film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will get a global theatrical release courtesy Disney. One of the production companies behind the film, Fox Star Studios, which is also the distributor, is now owned by the House of Mouse after its acquisition of Fox in 2019.

Directed and co-written by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier helmed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in major roles. As the title suggests, it is the first of a series — a trilogy to be precise — and is said to be the start of a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Indian films do get overseas distribution, with Disney’s backing and huge marketing machinery which has made brands like Marvel and Pixar such global hits, Brahmāstra is clearly going to a lot more eyeballs and attention than most Indian movies receive. The studio has also added it to its domestic (North America) slate, reported Deadline earlier. The film will rub shoulders with other films from Disney, including biggies like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Brahmāstra has been in the making for the last seven years. The lead actors Alia and Ranbir married earlier this year, and their romance reportedly began while making Brahmāstra.

Apart from Fox Star Studios, the film is also bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ranbir in a 2018 interview with Mid-Day had said about the film, “Apart from being my best friend and my favourite director, Ayan has worked on this film for six years. He is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it’s not the end. That is something really exciting for me as an actor.”