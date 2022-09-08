scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Brahmastra first review out: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film called a ‘superhero spectacular’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has been given a thumbs up by international publication Variety.

Brahmastra reviewBrahmastra is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

After waiting for years, Ayan Mukerji is all set to showcase his dream project Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer is set to release tomorrow. And going by the film’s first review, fans are in for a treat.

International publication Variety gave quite a positive review to Brahmastra, calling it a “superhero spectacular”. Film critic Courtney Howard also complimented Ranbir and Alia‘s performance, pointing out their “charm and style”.

“Leads Kapoor and Bhatt have an excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart. Kapoor’s charisma elevates the material’s sporadically hokey dialogue. Bhatt is luminescent, playing both spitfire and sweetheart with gusto and grace. They are at their most endearing when vulnerable,” a part of the review read.

The review also highlighted the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but refrained from naming Shah Rukh Khan. The film critic wrote, “Casting titans of Indian Cinema as the Brahmastra pieces’ guardians (towering talents like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and a gigantic Bollywood superstar who’d be a spoiler to reveal) is a shrewd move, as it gives the ensuing action added gravitas, while gifting the audience with gleeful grins.”

ALSO READ |Can Brahmastra revive Bollywood as it deals with back-to-back flops?

Fans were in for a treat when the Brahmastra team hosted a special preview today. Having witnessed the fantasy drama come alive, a section of the audience also took to social media to shower Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film with big compliments.

Check out some tweets from fans:

Brahmastra has had a flying start when it comes to advance booking. The film has sold approx 1.5 lakh tickets and is eyeing an opening of 20-25 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be hitting 8000 screens globally, out of which 5000 is in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:24:15 pm
