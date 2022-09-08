Brahmastra first review out: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film called a ‘superhero spectacular’

After waiting for years, Ayan Mukerji is all set to showcase his dream project Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer is set to release tomorrow. And going by the film’s first review, fans are in for a treat.

International publication Variety gave quite a positive review to Brahmastra, calling it a “superhero spectacular”. Film critic Courtney Howard also complimented Ranbir and Alia‘s performance, pointing out their “charm and style”.

“Leads Kapoor and Bhatt have an excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart. Kapoor’s charisma elevates the material’s sporadically hokey dialogue. Bhatt is luminescent, playing both spitfire and sweetheart with gusto and grace. They are at their most endearing when vulnerable,” a part of the review read.

The review also highlighted the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, but refrained from naming Shah Rukh Khan. The film critic wrote, “Casting titans of Indian Cinema as the Brahmastra pieces’ guardians (towering talents like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and a gigantic Bollywood superstar who’d be a spoiler to reveal) is a shrewd move, as it gives the ensuing action added gravitas, while gifting the audience with gleeful grins.”

Fans were in for a treat when the Brahmastra team hosted a special preview today. Having witnessed the fantasy drama come alive, a section of the audience also took to social media to shower Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film with big compliments.

Check out some tweets from fans:

#Brahmāstra is extremely POWERFUL. 🔥🔥 Has created landmark moments in Indian cinema kudos to #Ayan. #RanbirKapoor’s skill learning & huge twists n turns grabs your attention. #NagarjunaAkkineni outperforms others and #AliaBhatt is the surprise 💥💥#BrahmastraReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) September 8, 2022

#Brahmashtra interval & MIND OFFICIALLY BLOWN! NOT A SINGLE ORDINARY FRAME, it’s a MONTAGE OF EPICNESS. It’s exactly what one would expect from the BEST LOOKING INDIAN FILM EVER. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra — Pranay ❁ (@lostprxnxy) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra

Media Screening ended

A friend who saw says this is something Bollywood has never produced.

It will be a ride of a lifetime into a fantasy Mythology world.

Opening Scenes, Character intros and Climax is fire 🔥 This film will create new records.#BrahmastraReview — Anand Abhirup #VedhaArmy📌 🧡 HBD Subhankar Babe (@SanskariGuruji) September 8, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 = 4.5/5 1st half is mind-blowing

Wait for 2nd half#Brahmashtra — Peace and Love💝🎵 (@ArijitFan007) September 8, 2022

Brahmastra has had a flying start when it comes to advance booking. The film has sold approx 1.5 lakh tickets and is eyeing an opening of 20-25 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be hitting 8000 screens globally, out of which 5000 is in India.