Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Brahmastra fan theories claim Shiva and Junoon are twins, Alia Bhatt’s Isha is wearing Dev’s ring, and Guruji is the villain

Fans who've seen Brahmastra have several questions. Mainly, they want to know what's up with Alia Bhatt's Isha, and if they can expect some more family secrets to be spilled about Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and Mouni Roy's Junoon.

Brahmastra box office collectionBrahmastra is well on its way to become a blockbuster.

Now that fans have had a chance to watch Brahmastra, they’ve begun sharing theories about the film’s lore and the future of the franchise. Intended as the first instalment in a planned trilogy, Brahmastra was in the making for several years before being released in theatres last week. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays an average Mumbai man named Shiva, who discovers that he is involved in a battle between good and evil that has been raging forever. Spoiler alert.

The film opens with an animated sequence explaining the backstory of the universe, in which several sages harnessed the power of ‘astras’ and formed a secret society called the Brahmansh, designed to protect the world from the forces of evil. After the interval, Shiva is told by Amitabh Bachchan’s Guruji that his parents were also a part of the society, but that his father was lured — like Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars — by the dark side. His mother, who had the ability to harness the power of water, died in a fire that left him unscathed, because Shiva has always been immune to flames.

While the film concluded by setting up a confrontation between Shiva and his still-uncast father Dev, it left doubts in the audience’s mind about Alia Bhatt’s Isha — who tags along with Shiva on his adventure despite having no real obligation to — and the villainous Junoon, played by Mouni Roy. In the film’s climactic battle, Junoon harnesses the power of water as well, hinting that she may be related to Shiva in some way.

“Junoon and Shiva might be twins because Amrita was pregnant once according to Guruji. Junoon had the power of water which she might have gotten from their mother, Amrita,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I think there’s more to Isha than what we’ve seen until now. Ayan has time and again said how essential the role of Isha is to the story of Brahmastra, I don’t think he’d say that if she didn’t have much to do. Let’s see,” another person wrote. A third person commented, “My theory will be Guru is the main villain. Dev might be an anti hero of sorts. It can be the reason why Amrita never returned.”

Others were also left scratching their heads about Isha in the film. “I feel like she has some major game plan behind helping Shiva with Brahmastra. Is there a possibility that she is Pawanastra??? Or what if she’s the villain herself?” one person asked. Another fan theorised, “She readily joined Shiva in his quest without any issue. There can be 2 reasons. She has some stake in it. Or she was bored and alone. I won’t rule out second possibility.”

But an eagle-eyed viewer noticed that Isha appears to be wearing a ring similar to the one worn by Dev in a flashback scene, suggesting that there’s more to her story than meets the eye. “I think there is an option that Isha too is related to Dev. Could be a daughter from someone else or she had ties with Dev/Amrita. When Amrita gave up her powers she possibly to hide her identity got rid of the ring and somehow it came to Isha,” one person wrote, but another fan disagreed. They replied, “Which makes them bhai behen? Sorry but daughter things is unlikely.”

Director Ayan Mukerji told indianexpress.com that he hopes for the second instalment to be released by the end of 2025, and that he would also be interested in making a spinoff about Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the first film, The Scientist.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:45:26 am
