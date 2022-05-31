Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji says he didn’t think the film would ever get made: ‘Thought I’ll die making it’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been a subject of discussion for over seven years. The film has been delayed several times owing to VFX work. However, it is finally slated for release in September 2022, and the makers have been teasing footage from the fantasy drama. At an event in Vizag, it was announced that the film’s trailer will be released on June 15.

Talking about Brahmastra, Ayan said, “The concept of our film is about astras, astras of light and shakti which were created in ancient India, but are protected in modern India. I think that combination of contemporary setting with Indian spirituality, I don’t think that’s happened anywhere else in the world. We are now 100 days away from Brahmastra. I can’t believe it.”

He added, “For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I’ll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country. The film would find a large audience in the country. That energy has caused many positive things to happen.” Ayan also said that the ‘energy’ led him to filmmaker SS Rajamouli. “It led me to the one man who had created a film that broke all barriers and set a new standard for cinema in India. That energy has brought me to Vizag today through SS Rajamouli.” The director also praised Telugu cinema, saying it is ‘the best’ in the country.

Brahmastra is said to be a trilogy. In an earlier statement about the film, Ayan Mukerji had said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

The first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.