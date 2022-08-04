Brahmastra Deva Deva song teaser: Ranbir Kapoor channels Shang Chi-like powers in new song. Watch

August 4, 2022 12:50:30 pm
The makers of Brahmastra unveiled the teaser of the next song titled Deva Deva on Thursday. In the short video, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva explains the concept of ‘light’ to Alia Bhatt’s Isha, who asks him where he goes to find the light. In the brief video, Ranbir is dancing among numerous lights and producing Shang-Chi-like effects in the middle of the woods.
Director Ayan Mukerji shared the teaser with the caption, “Deva Deva – was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us. And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone – on August 8th!”
The full video of Deva Deva will release on August 8.
This is the second song to be released after the love ballad Kesariya, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, running through the streets of Benaras and lost in the world of their own romance. While the song was hugely appreciated, there were many who had criticised the use of the words ‘love storiyan’ in the track.
Nevertheless, both Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt remained nonchalant about it and stuck by the lyrics. Alia said during the promotions of her film Darling, “Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain?)”
Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022 and has a star-studded cast that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy among others. The film is said to be a part of a trilogy. Brahmastra – Part One releases on September 9.
