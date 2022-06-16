scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Amid rumours of Deepika Padukone’s cameo, Ayan Mukerji confirms Brahmastra sequels ‘will introduce new characters, perspectives’

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji commented on the planned sequels, and how they'll expand the scope of the franchise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 12:09:51 pm
brahmastra trailer, Alia, ranbir 1200Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

Director Ayan Mukerji said in an interview that work on future Brahmastra movies will commence after the first instalment is released. Titled Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, the first film in the planned fantasy trilogy will be released on September 9.

Soon after the film’s first trailer was unveiled earlier this week, fans began speculating about the breadcrumbs that the first film has seemingly laid about the future of the franchise. Some even claimed to have spotted actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s cameos. It is rumoured that the second instalment of the series will focus on Deepika’s superpowered character. Shah Rukh’s involvement in the first film has long been rumoured, and it was recently suggested that both Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh might be featured in the film too.

Also read |Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, SRK’s glimpse and a VFX fest

Ayan told The Times of India that they will ‘plan the shooting of the second and third parts’ after the release of Brahmastra in September. He said that the trilogy ‘will tell the same story’ but each new film ‘will introduce new characters’ and bring new perspectives to the overarching narrative.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Ayan said that he wants to create a Marvel-style shared universe with Brahmastra, and in another interview, said that he thinks of himself as a visionary like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Brahmastra was announced in 2014, and was shot over five years.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

The CGI-heavy first trailer debuted to mixed reception. While some appreciated the scale of the project, others felt that it was too derivative of the West. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, kartik aaryan, saif ali khan, prabhas
Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement