Amid rumours of Deepika Padukone’s cameo, Ayan Mukerji confirms Brahmastra sequels ‘will introduce new characters, perspectives’

Director Ayan Mukerji said in an interview that work on future Brahmastra movies will commence after the first instalment is released. Titled Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, the first film in the planned fantasy trilogy will be released on September 9.

Soon after the film’s first trailer was unveiled earlier this week, fans began speculating about the breadcrumbs that the first film has seemingly laid about the future of the franchise. Some even claimed to have spotted actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s cameos. It is rumoured that the second instalment of the series will focus on Deepika’s superpowered character. Shah Rukh’s involvement in the first film has long been rumoured, and it was recently suggested that both Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh might be featured in the film too.

Ayan told The Times of India that they will ‘plan the shooting of the second and third parts’ after the release of Brahmastra in September. He said that the trilogy ‘will tell the same story’ but each new film ‘will introduce new characters’ and bring new perspectives to the overarching narrative.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Ayan said that he wants to create a Marvel-style shared universe with Brahmastra, and in another interview, said that he thinks of himself as a visionary like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Brahmastra was announced in 2014, and was shot over five years.

The CGI-heavy first trailer debuted to mixed reception. While some appreciated the scale of the project, others felt that it was too derivative of the West. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.