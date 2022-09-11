scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film sees nearly 15 per cent jump, here’s how much it minted

Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is seeing a positive trend at the box office. The film is said to have earned Rs 37.5 crore on day 2 of its opening.

brahmastra, ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor plays Shiva in Brahmastra.

After a disappointing trend in box office numbers, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has set the cash registers ringing. After collecting Rs 32 crore on opening day, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has seen considerable growth in numbers on day 2.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the fantasy drama’s Hindi version collected Rs 37.5 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 69.5 crore. The opening weekend is expected to be around Rs 110 crore, which is a phenomenal number for a non-holiday release. The film, across languages, has minted  Rs 41.25-43.25 crore, approximately a 15-20 per cent growth from Friday. This brings the total collection to Rs 79 crore.

Also Read |Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

The report further states that the single screens are also doing a steady business on the second day, and are expecting a bigger crowd on Sunday. Brahmastra is eyeing a record number of Rs 120 crore net after the first weekend. The film’s performance after that will depend on word of mouth, which so far has remained mixed. Brahmastra arrives after having endured controversies for weeks, with the burden of the Hindi film industry’s success on its shoulders.

While fans are thronging 3D cinemas, the ‘IMAX 3D has clocked the best occupancy for an Indian film to date’, the report quoted. Many cinema halls have also added shows to curb the rising demand of film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 daysPremium
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

Alia Bhatt shared a PVR cinemas post on Instagram that informed fans about having two new shows — 2:30 am and 5:45 am on public demand. “Magic of the cinemas” she wrote along while adding multiple sun emojis.

In Premium |Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

While fans have been enjoying the astraverse universe, Brahmastra has had some critical feedback from movie critics. In her review for The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “Despite all those non-stop computer graphics, the opulence of the sets, the starry array, the film’s commitment to its razzle dazzle, we never really buy into it completely. I had to work hard to fall into it, and I kept falling out of it. Straight up you can see why: the film gets imprisoned in clunky writing which leads to confused patches, and its uneasy tone switches, which never lets the film settle.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos. The film is intended as the first installment of a trilogy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 10:34:26 am
Next Story

Pitbull, the strong ‘bully breed’ of dog that has attacked several people around Delhi

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Premium
With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards
JEE Advanced 2022

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement