Brahmastra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film sees nearly 15 per cent jump, here’s how much it minted

After a disappointing trend in box office numbers, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has set the cash registers ringing. After collecting Rs 32 crore on opening day, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has seen considerable growth in numbers on day 2.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the fantasy drama’s Hindi version collected Rs 37.5 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 69.5 crore. The opening weekend is expected to be around Rs 110 crore, which is a phenomenal number for a non-holiday release. The film, across languages, has minted Rs 41.25-43.25 crore, approximately a 15-20 per cent growth from Friday. This brings the total collection to Rs 79 crore.

The report further states that the single screens are also doing a steady business on the second day, and are expecting a bigger crowd on Sunday. Brahmastra is eyeing a record number of Rs 120 crore net after the first weekend. The film’s performance after that will depend on word of mouth, which so far has remained mixed. Brahmastra arrives after having endured controversies for weeks, with the burden of the Hindi film industry’s success on its shoulders.

While fans are thronging 3D cinemas, the ‘IMAX 3D has clocked the best occupancy for an Indian film to date’, the report quoted. Many cinema halls have also added shows to curb the rising demand of film.

Alia Bhatt shared a PVR cinemas post on Instagram that informed fans about having two new shows — 2:30 am and 5:45 am on public demand. “Magic of the cinemas” she wrote along while adding multiple sun emojis.

While fans have been enjoying the astraverse universe, Brahmastra has had some critical feedback from movie critics. In her review for The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “Despite all those non-stop computer graphics, the opulence of the sets, the starry array, the film’s commitment to its razzle dazzle, we never really buy into it completely. I had to work hard to fall into it, and I kept falling out of it. Straight up you can see why: the film gets imprisoned in clunky writing which leads to confused patches, and its uneasy tone switches, which never lets the film settle.”

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos. The film is intended as the first installment of a trilogy.