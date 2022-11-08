scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Brahmastra BTS: Ayan Mukerji decodes how he shot the film’s epic climax with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. Watch

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which had been in the making for over 10 years, released theatrically in September to a bumper response. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. (Photo: Screengrab)

Before there was light, there were just large blue screens. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, whose latest directorial Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year, has spilled beans on how he shot the VFX-heavy project’s climax.

In the film’s climatic battle sequence, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan among others are seen putting all their might to stop the evil forces from joining all the three pieces of Brahmastra, which would create a light that could destroy the world–and awaken Dev, the film’s antagonist.

Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra. (Screengrab)

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Disney+ Hotstar, where Brahmastra is currently streaming, Mukerji revealed how the crew filmed the climax at Nu Boyana Film Studios in Bulgaria. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva in the film, called Brahmastra’s climax as its “high point”. “I don’t think I’ve ever done this kind of prep before,” the actor said in the video.

Mukerji said the film’s climax was their “most challenging sequence” to shoot. “It is a 20-minute sequence with action, visual effects, and emotion. There’s so much going on that it’s like a movie in itself,” the filmmaker added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...
Also Read |Ayan Mukerji says he re-edited Ranbir-Alia’s love story for Brahmastra’s OTT release, addresses Yash casting rumours for Part Two

Mukerji said the best way to film the high-on-spectacle sequence was to do it indoors, after a rigorous training with the actors. “We’re shooting it against a blue backdrop and it was just blue, everywhere.

“Because the kind of lighting that we needed to create and the kind of stunts that we needed to pull off would be much better served on an interior stage. It made sense to bring all the different teams together and shoot this in a place like Bulgaria,” Mukerji added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the Brahmastra’s climax sequence. (Photo: Screengrab) The team shot the film’s climax in Bulgaria. (Photo: Screengrab) Mouni Roy from Brahmastra. (Photo: Screengrab)

Alia Bhatt said the action-adventure fantasy film was the first time she began a project diving head-first into the climax. “It’s the first time I am starting a film with the climax, it’s the first time I’m doing a film like this at all!” she said in the video.

Advertisement

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which had been in the making for over 10 years, released theatrically in September to a bumper response, clocking in more than Rs 365 crore globally.

Though the film was trolled for its poor dialogues–written by Hussain Dalal–Brahmastra earned praise for its VFX sequences, which many felt were the best to come out of Bollywood.

Produced by Dharma Productions & Star Studios, the film also featured Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:19:52 pm
Next Story

The world’s most-visited glaciers could soon be gone

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement