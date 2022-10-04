Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s epic crosses Rs 425 crore globally, is the ‘number one worldwide Hindi film of 2022’

Director Ayan Mukerji has said that his fantasy epic Brahmastra has grossed Rs 425 crore worldwide in 25 days. The box office reporting for the film has been disputed, with Dharma Productions offering unsubstantiated data, and independent trackers noting marginally different collections.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra has been designed as the first installment in a trilogy that could also include spinoffs. Ayan has also said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and create a whole franchise of interconnected stories set in the world of Brahmastra. “NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! ❤️🕉💥 THANK YOU!!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE!!!” Ayan wrote in an Instagram post. Brahmastra has overtaken the worldwide figures of top Bollywood films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files, in a what has been a particularly difficult 12 months for Hindi cinema. Brahmastra still trails The Kashmir Files domestically, and also lags behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR in the Hindi markets.

As with the revenue figures, the budget of the film has been disputed as well. While certain analysts have pegged it at Rs 410 crore, both Ayan and Ranbir have said recently that the speculated figure is not just for one film, but has also been invested in pre-production on future instalments. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been a vocal critic of nearly everyone involved in Brahmastra, claimed that the budget had ballooned to over Rs 600 crore, but didn’t cite a source.

Ayan admitted at a recent event that the visual effects budget for the film ‘tripled’ after they shot the climax in the first schedule. He said that nobody, including the visual effects houses working on the film, had anticipated this.

The filmmaker also said that he is aiming for a quicker turnaround for the sequels, with the first one targetting a Diwali 2025 release, and the second one targetting a Christmas 2026 release. Brahmastra also featured cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia.