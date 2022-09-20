Brahmastra box office day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film rock steady, heads towards Rs 225 cr week two

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is unstoppable at the box office. The fantasy epic began its second week journey by clocking in collections in the range of Rs. 4.65 to 5.15 crore on Monday, taking its 11-day total to Rs. 213 crores, a report on Bollywood Hungama read.

With a steady Monday, which witnessed a 50 percent drop from its second Friday, the film is likely to close its second week with all India collections of more than Rs 225 crores. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva has grossed more than Rs 360 crore worldwide so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

According to trade analysts, Brahmastra is tracking best at 3D screens across the country, appealing more to metro audience, which is making it fare like a Marvel film, where its business is dropping on the weekdays but recording huge jumps on weekends. The VFX-heavy film has also recorded one of the best occupancies at IMAX properties for a Bollywood film.

Even though it will pick up steam on its upcoming third weekend–despite R Balki’s Chup arriving in cinemas this Friday–Brahmastra screen and show count will reduce drastically on September 30, when two big films release- Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Brahmastra is likely to end its lifetime business with all India total around Rs 250 crore.

Though the film has recorded impressive numbers, a section has constantly compared its collection to Brahmastra’s reported budget of Rs 410 crore. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, actor Ranbir Kapoor had dismissed numbers floating on social media and said its budget is not just for “one film but for the whole trilogy.”

“The assets we have made for this film, be it fire or any other superpower, it will be divided in three films. So the figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong. The film doesn’t follow the same economics of other movies in the industry. This is a new beast,” Ranbir had added.