Brahmastra expected to make more than Rs 35 crore on day two, exhibitors add IMAX shows to meet demands

To satisfy market demands, exhibitors are adding extra morning and late night shows for the new fantasy drama Brahmastra. This is specifically for the IMAX and 3D screenings of the film, which are comparatively fewer as compared to the regular 2D version. In addition to this, early estimates suggest that the film could register a 10% increase in box office revenue on Saturday.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Brahmastra was released on Friday, after spending several years in production. The film has made Rs 75 crore worldwide on day one, according to co-producer Karan Johar. A Box Office India report suggests that the film’s domestic earnings could increase to around Rs 36 crore on day two, following a day one haul of Rs 31 crore. Brahmastra is playing in over 5000 screens in India.

This gives the film a realistic chance of hitting the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within the first weekend of release. The film’s performance after that will depend on word of mouth, which so far has remained mixed. Brahmastra arrives after having endured controversies for weeks, with the burden of the Hindi film industry’s success on its shoulders.

It registered the biggest opening for a Bollywood film this year, after several high-profile releases bombed back-to-back. Theatre owners are increasing shows to meet fan demands. Hindustan Times quoted an exhibitor as saying, “Many shows in the IMAX version went houseful on Friday. Sunday shows are already almost sold out in many halls. That’s why, we decided to increase shows.”

Previously, around-the-clock screenings were held mostly for Marvel movies. This news is in stark contrast to reports of theatres cancelling shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger due to the disinterest of fans. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameos. The film is intended as the first instalment of a trilogy.