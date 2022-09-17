scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Brahmastra box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s fantasy drama set to become second-biggest Hindi film of 2022, behind The Kashmir Files

Brahmastra box office collection day 8: The second weekend of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama will see the movie surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoorBrahmastra will now surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark.

Director Ayan Mukerj’s new fantasy drama Brahmastra is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark after registering a solid uptick in ticket sales on its second Friday. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer saw a 15 percent jump on Friday, and has earned approximately between the range of  Rs. 10.25 to 11.25 crores on its eighth day of release. 

The Hindi version of Brahmastra has collected Rs 161 crore, and the dubbed versions in South Indian languages have made Rs 20 crore collectively. The same report suggests that the second weekend will be dominated by the Hindi version and the film may collect another Rs 40 crore.

Brahmastra will surpass the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185 crore nett, and Rs 221 crore gross) after which it will be titled as the second biggest grosser after The Kashmir Files (nearly Rs 300 crore). However, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were made on smaller budgets. Brahmastra’s budget is said to have crossed Rs 400 crore.

Brahmastra was released amid sustained pushback from a certain section of social media. Although both critics and the audience gave the movie mixed reviews, the public is already speculating about the second instalment, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Speaking to Indian Express, Ayan revealed that the sequel will switch between the past and the present and showcase how Dev impacts the universe. “The problems that this community and the world will face because of Brahmastra, what is the real stress with it. All of this will actually unfold in Dev’s story,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat donePremium
10 days after CM’s assurance, Vedanta told Fadnavis: Deal with Gujarat done
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
How cheetahs went extinct in India, and how they are being brought backPremium
How cheetahs went extinct in India, and how they are being brought back

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:05:26 am
Next Story

As India joins China in distancing From Russia, Putin warns of escalation

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s 20-year-old son, Aarav
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement