Brahmastra box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s fantasy drama set to become second-biggest Hindi film of 2022, behind The Kashmir Files

Director Ayan Mukerj’s new fantasy drama Brahmastra is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark after registering a solid uptick in ticket sales on its second Friday. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer saw a 15 percent jump on Friday, and has earned approximately between the range of Rs. 10.25 to 11.25 crores on its eighth day of release.

The Hindi version of Brahmastra has collected Rs 161 crore, and the dubbed versions in South Indian languages have made Rs 20 crore collectively. The same report suggests that the second weekend will be dominated by the Hindi version and the film may collect another Rs 40 crore.

Brahmastra will surpass the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185 crore nett, and Rs 221 crore gross) after which it will be titled as the second biggest grosser after The Kashmir Files (nearly Rs 300 crore). However, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were made on smaller budgets. Brahmastra’s budget is said to have crossed Rs 400 crore.

Brahmastra was released amid sustained pushback from a certain section of social media. Although both critics and the audience gave the movie mixed reviews, the public is already speculating about the second instalment, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Speaking to Indian Express, Ayan revealed that the sequel will switch between the past and the present and showcase how Dev impacts the universe. “The problems that this community and the world will face because of Brahmastra, what is the real stress with it. All of this will actually unfold in Dev’s story,” he added.