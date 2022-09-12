Brahmastra box office collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film has a stupendous Sunday

Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is right on track to emerge as a blockbuster. After a stupendous opening of around Rs 75 crore, early estimates suggest the film had a stupendous Sunday collecting around Rs 38-39 crore along with Rs 4 crore from other languages, earning a total of around Rs 42-43 crore.

The Hindi version of Brahmastra is expecting a huge weekend of around Rs 105 crore. In all probability, it could be the fifth highest weekend in history. The next test is to see if the movie passes the Monday test. However, considering the film is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, it still has quite a journey to go before it can be declared a blockbuster.

Brahmastra is emerging as the much-needed silver-lining for Bollywood. The Hindi film industry has witnessed several big-budget flops this year that have been rather shocking, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Ranbir’s previous release Shamshera. There has also been much discussion about the impact of boycott campaigns that have been ailing several films, including Laal Singh Chaddha. Nevertheless, while Brahmastra faced its share of such hatred and mixed to negative reviews, the film is continuing to rake in money at the box office, and remains to be seen if it will continue to do so. Even prior to release, the movie had sold around 1 lakh tickets.