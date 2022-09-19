Brahmastra Box Office Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film races past Rs 200 cr mark, emerges as biggest Hindi film of 2022

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is emerging as the silver lining that the film industry desperately needed. After the consecutive flops of big-budget films, Brahmastra has done what almost seemed unthinkable — it has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The film had a successful second weekend and earned between Rs 16.25 crores to Rs 17.25 crores on Sunday, according to early estimates. This means that the ten day collection stands at Rs 209-210 crore, with almost Rs 40 crore coming off the second weekend. However, while this seems quite promising, for a film made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore, Brahmastra still has a journey to go before it can be declared as a box office success.

Brahmastra did exceptional business in the metropolises, and even the mass belts seemed to have contributed to the film’s performance at the box office. The trend is expected to continue in the coming days with a dip during weekdays and business picking up over weekends. With no big film releasing till Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan comes out at the end of this month, Brahmastra has a long window at the box office to maximise its earnings.

On Friday, the makers had said that the film has earned Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. With its weekend earnings, the film would have surpassed The Kashmir Files as the biggest hit of 2022, whose collections stand at Rs 340 crore. However, the Vivek Agnihotri film has been made at a much smaller budget and emerged as a sleeper hit notwithstanding its controversial theme.

Brahmastra is the first installment in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse’ and follows the story of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, who has the powers of fire. He later falls in love with Alia Bhatt’s Isha, who helps him during this journey as he has battles evil. The second film is expected to release in 2024. The film has been criticised heavily for staid dialogues, but has nevertheless pushed through at the box office. Speaking about the criticism that Brahmastra has received, Ayan had said, “I will think and reflect on it. We will definitely take all the feedback to improve the experience of Brahmastra even more. I haven’t been able to absorb all the reviews that have come. I will of course read all the reviews, criticism and fan theories and take them into consideration before moving on to part two.”