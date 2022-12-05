Brahmastra becomes most watched film on Disney+ Hotstar in India, Ranbir Kapoor says he is ‘overjoyed’ with the response

Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva is creating records, even on OTT. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which released theatrically in September, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar recently. According to the streamer, the action-adventure fantasy film has become the most watched film on the platform in India, based on hours streamed in the first ten days.

However, the streamer has not shared the numbers or given any other detail. Most of the OTT players rarely give a glimpse into the numbers of views that a piece of content gets.

Brahmastra featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mukerji said the OTT response to his passion project–after the film’s spectacular run at the box office– has just humbled him. The film released to bumper response at the box office, clocking in approximately Rs 425 cr gross globally.

“After a successful box office run, I am extremely excited by, and grateful for, the response to Brahmāstra’s digital premier on Disney+ Hotstar. The long journey and the efforts of the whole team on ‘Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva’ can now be put at ease. I thank all the viewers, our fans and supporters for tuning in and discovering the Astraverse,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Ranbir, who featured as Shiva a simpleton with superpower, said Brahmastra’s continued success has been because of the fans who have supported the project with all their might.

“I am overjoyed with the response received for Brahmāstra: Part One in theaters, and now on Disney+ Hotstar. This film was a dream project for all of us, and moreover for Ayan Mukerji, who worked on it for a decade. On behalf of the entire Team of Brahmāstra, I would like to thank all the fans for supporting the film,” the actor added.

Though the film was trolled for its poor dialogues–written by Hussain Dalal–Brahmastra earned praise for its VFX sequences, which many felt were the best to come out of Bollywood.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus, the film also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.