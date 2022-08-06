scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

New Brahmastra video reveals Ayan Mukerji’s decade-long journey with the film, teases influence of ‘spirituality, India’s mythical stories’

Director Ayan Mukerji revealed his 10-year journey with Brahmastra, and explained the details of how it was conceived.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 1:20:49 pm
Brahmastra movie

Director Ayan Mukerji appeared in a promotional video for his upcoming film Brahmastra. In the video, Ayan explained how a trip to Shimla in 2011 planted the seed of the film in his mind. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is the first instalment in a planned trilogy of movies.

Speaking in Hindi, Ayan said in the promotional video, “The journey of Brahmastra started in 2011 when I was in Shimla surrounded by the Himalayan ranges. My first film had released and I was working on the script of my next film. The energy our mountain ranges have, the spirituality it has, left a great impact on my life. I feel that because of that energy, the vision for Brahmastra was born.”

The video gives a glimpse into the making of the film, which utilised green screens and visual effects. Even though Brahmastra is a fantasy film, Ayan emphasised that the film is inspired by Indian culture and spirituality. “From the beginning, the vision of Brahmastra was to present such a cinematic spectacle, which has never been seen in our country. With this film, we should create a new, unseen and a different world, using modern technology. But the base of the film should be inspired by our culture, India’s mythical stories and our spirituality. Brahmastra’s story is so large that it couldn’t be completed in one film. So, I decided that this film will be made in three parts, a trilogy,” he said.

“I thought of all this but didn’t know how to make this film, how to bring the vision which was in my mind, to the big screen. I had to learn a new kind of filmmaking, had to do a lot of research and then realised that the kind visual effects, the scale and budget we needed has never been given to any other Indian film. I always believed that if we could overcome all these challenges and make Brahmastra in the right way, then this film will be a new, ambitious achievement for Indian cinema. A film that the entire world would be proud of,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...

The director further went on to talk about how he has invested 10 years of his life into the making of this film. “When Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, I was 29 years old and when Brahmastra releases, I will be 39. I didn’t even imagine that so much time would go by. 10 years to turn the dream of Brahmastra into a reality. I truly believe that it required so much time and effort so that for our audience, we could bring a truly high quality, once-in-a-lifetime movie experience,” Ayan said.

This is Ayan’s third film with Ranbir after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:20:49 pm

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

After ED probe, Binance CEO denies WazirX ownership

After ED probe, Binance CEO denies WazirX ownership

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement