New Brahmastra video reveals Ayan Mukerji’s decade-long journey with the film, teases influence of ‘spirituality, India’s mythical stories’

Director Ayan Mukerji appeared in a promotional video for his upcoming film Brahmastra. In the video, Ayan explained how a trip to Shimla in 2011 planted the seed of the film in his mind. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is the first instalment in a planned trilogy of movies.

Speaking in Hindi, Ayan said in the promotional video, “The journey of Brahmastra started in 2011 when I was in Shimla surrounded by the Himalayan ranges. My first film had released and I was working on the script of my next film. The energy our mountain ranges have, the spirituality it has, left a great impact on my life. I feel that because of that energy, the vision for Brahmastra was born.”

The video gives a glimpse into the making of the film, which utilised green screens and visual effects. Even though Brahmastra is a fantasy film, Ayan emphasised that the film is inspired by Indian culture and spirituality. “From the beginning, the vision of Brahmastra was to present such a cinematic spectacle, which has never been seen in our country. With this film, we should create a new, unseen and a different world, using modern technology. But the base of the film should be inspired by our culture, India’s mythical stories and our spirituality. Brahmastra’s story is so large that it couldn’t be completed in one film. So, I decided that this film will be made in three parts, a trilogy,” he said.

“I thought of all this but didn’t know how to make this film, how to bring the vision which was in my mind, to the big screen. I had to learn a new kind of filmmaking, had to do a lot of research and then realised that the kind visual effects, the scale and budget we needed has never been given to any other Indian film. I always believed that if we could overcome all these challenges and make Brahmastra in the right way, then this film will be a new, ambitious achievement for Indian cinema. A film that the entire world would be proud of,” he said.

The director further went on to talk about how he has invested 10 years of his life into the making of this film. “When Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, I was 29 years old and when Brahmastra releases, I will be 39. I didn’t even imagine that so much time would go by. 10 years to turn the dream of Brahmastra into a reality. I truly believe that it required so much time and effort so that for our audience, we could bring a truly high quality, once-in-a-lifetime movie experience,” Ayan said.

This is Ayan’s third film with Ranbir after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on 9th September across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.