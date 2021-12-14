Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan gives first look at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva 4 years after film was announced

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday teased the first motion poster of Brahmastra, which will be released on December 15, almost four years to the day after the film was first announced by producer Karan Johar. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is expected to spawn an epic fantasy trilogy of films.

The teaser also revealed star Ranbir Kapoor’s look for the film. The actor plays Shiva in the film, and could be seen striking a heroic pose in Amitabh Bachchan’s post. “Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow .. #brahmastra @brahmastrafilm,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

Unlike the previous marketing material, the new teaser no longer refers to the film as ‘Part One of Three’. The title is simply Brahmastra now.

Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film was originally slated for an August 15, 2019 release. Principal photography on the project began in early February, and filming continued until 2021. The film’s logo was launched in a grand event in 2019.

Ranbir in a 2018 interview with Mid-Day had said about the film, “Apart from being my best friend and my favourite director, Ayan has worked on this film for six years. He is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it’s not the end. That is something really exciting for me as an actor.”

Ranbir hasn’t had a release since 2018’s Sanju, which is also his biggest solo hit. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s new film.