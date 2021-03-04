Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, her ‘magical boys’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji take us inside the ‘magical’ world

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday gave a sneak-peek into the world of her much awaited film, Brahmastra. Alia, who did an Ask Me Anything session with her fans recently, received a lot of requests to share details about the magnum opus, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor promised her followers that something special was coming their way.

Soon, Alia took to her Instagram account and posted two new clicks from the sets of Brahmastra, which also features Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. In one of the photos, the trio is sitting in front of the idol of Goddess Kaali. In the second one, they are seated in the same temple with a sheet of paper, presumably the film’s script in hand.

“It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning,” Alia captioned the two images.

Though not much is know about Brahmastra yet, the makers share that its shoot will wrap up soon and the big ticket movie will release theatrically across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. The film has been in the making for a few years now and initially set to arrive in December 2020. But its production work got delayed owing to the coronavirus induced lockdown. It is now expected to release in theatres in 2021.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra is touted to a superhero fantasy story which was initially announced as a trilogy. Not much is known about the plot of the film yet.