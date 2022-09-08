scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

As Brahmastra storms advance bookings, Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt has become a ‘trade analyst’: ‘She is noting everything’

Ranbir Kapoor has said he's not taking Brahmastra's 'good advance booking' numbers seriously. However, his wife and co-actor in the film, Alia Bhatt is quite excited.

brahmastra releaseBrahmastra releases in theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is set to release tomorrow. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has had a flying start at the box office with advance booking showing a positive trend. At a press conference held in Delhi on Wednesday, Ranbir said that he’s not taking the advance booking numbers seriously, and for him the game will only begin once people start watching the film.

At the event, Ranbir was asked about his reaction to the advance booking numbers. He said, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”

The actor, however, shared an interesting detail about his wife, actor Alia Bhatt’s obsession with the box office. Sharing that she has been keeping a close check on the business and numbers, Ranbir said, “The most excited is Alia now. She is a trade analyst now. She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there.”

Ranbir Kapoor also shared how he feels fortunate that he can spend these last few tense days before the release of Brahmastra with Ayan and Alia. “But actually, we got our friend Ayan only yesterday. Until yesterday, he was working on the film. We always wanted to have this shared experience, spend these days together, feel every emotion. So yes, it’s a very exciting time,” the actor added.

Brahmastra has already sold close to 1.50 lakh tickets and is expected to secure a spot in the top 10 advance bookings of all time. It has already exceeded the advance booking collection of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had the biggest opening this year.

Mounted on a massive scale with a budget of Rs 410 crore, Brahmastra is one of the biggest Indian films of all time. The makers are also going all out and releasing the movie on more than 8000 screens across the globe, and 5000 in India. The first part of the planned trilogy will introduce a new cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

