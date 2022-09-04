scorecardresearch
Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film off to a flying start, sells 27,000 tickets; Rs 18-22 crore opening expected

As per reports, Brahmastra's advance booking has started on a positive note. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is set to release on September 9.

kesariya alia bhattAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmastra song Kesariya.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been in the making for many years. Amid industry-wide boycott calls, the film has kicked off its advance booking on a positive note. In less than 24 hours of pre-bookings going live, the film has sold approximately 27,000 tickets at three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the IMAX shows are also attracting audiences. It should be noted that only the 3D version of the film is currently available for advance booking; tickets for the regular 2D version are expected to go live next week.

Combined with the film’s massive scale and the attention around its lead pair, there has been a lot of interest around Brahmastra. While superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film. As per reports, industry estimates are currently pegging Brahmastra’s opening day figures to be around Rs 18-22 crore, however, the number may rise if the tickets continue to be sold at this rate.

Buzzing |Karan Johar shares another promo of Brahamastra, fans are confused if it’s Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh in the video. Watch

The Pinkvilla report also states that the bookings have been encouraging across markets. It mentioned how in just five hours, Cinepolis in Patna sold 350 tickets and the owner shared that he is expecting a sellout by Monday evening. The advances in national chains are also better than the SS Rajamouli epic, RRR, in the Hindi circuits.

The team of Brahmastra is also leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, the lead cast, along with producer Karan Johar, held a press conference in Hyderabad, with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR joining in to support the team.

Watch |Latest Brahmastra promo shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva hunting for magical artefacts, meeting new Astras

At the event, Rajamouli spoke about Ayan’s passion for Brahmastra, and confessed that his childhood fantasies came to life when he heard about the film. “There is a lot of difference between the kind of cinema Karan Johar makes and I make, but I admire his passion for cinema. Five years back, he told me about Brahmastra with a mad boy called Ayan Mukerji. I agreed due to the respect I had towards him. I knew nothing about the film. When Ayan started narrating about these Astras to me, all my childhood fantasies came to life. He has put in a lot of energy in creating this Astraverse. Everyone is emotionally charged in using the weapons. This kind of film needs to be supported. Its about the superpowers we have in our culture, folklore. Everything about Brahmastra is in Indian tradition. I am doing all I can to represent the film in South markets,” he shared.

As per reports, Brahmastra has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, making it the most expensive Hindi film of all time. It will hit cinema halls this Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 09:16:28 am
