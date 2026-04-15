‘After Ramayana’: Namit Malhotra confirms Brahmastra 2 timeline and a production shift for Ranbir Kapoor’s Astraverse

Ramayana producer and DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra is currently in Las Vegas for the ongoing CinemaCon, and his latest update has reignited excitement among fans. During a brief interaction, Malhotra confirmed that Brahmastra 2 is very much on track and will go on floors after Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor set to return for the next chapter.

For the unversed, Malhotra was one of the producers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022), alongside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, director Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. The film introduced audiences to a unique mythological-fantasy universe, generating significant buzz for its concept and visual effects. However, while the film’s scale and VFX were widely appreciated, the love story between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt drew criticism. Alia’s character Isha, in particular, became the subject of memes, with her repeated references to “Shiva” going viral for unintended reasons.

A long journey to the big screen

Brahmastra was a passion project for Ayan Mukerji, nearly a decade in the making. Pre-production began in 2014, with filming kicking off in 2018. Interestingly, this timeline also coincided with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s real-life relationship, which later became a key part of the film’s promotions. Ahead of its 2022 release, the makers leaned into this narrative, launching the song Kesariya around the time of the couple’s wedding. Alia even participated in promotions while pregnant with their daughter, Raha, adding to the film’s media buzz.

The trilogy plan and star-studded cast

Conceived as a trilogy, the franchise includes Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the upcoming Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, and a third yet-to-be-titled installment. The first film also featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dimple Kapadia, with Deepika Padukone making a brief but crucial cameo. The climax teased the next chapter, hinting at the mysterious character Dev and a larger storyline involving Deepika’s role, sparking widespread speculation about casting—ranging from Ranveer Singh to Vijay Deverakonda.

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Box office performance and sequel uncertainty

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 350–400 crore, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva collected around Rs 431 crore worldwide gross, with an India net of approximately Rs 267.20 crore, according to Sacnilk. While the numbers were substantial, questions around profitability led to uncertainty about the sequel’s future. In the meantime, Ayan Mukerji moved on to other projects like War 2, while Ranbir Kapoor remained busy with films such as Animal, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ramayana, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Social media reacts

With Malhotra’s fresh confirmation, Brahmastra 2 is once again trending across social media platforms like Reddit, drawing mixed reactions. Some users questioned the viability of the sequel, pointing to the first film’s mixed reception and profitability concerns. Others criticised the screenplay, calling it confusing despite strong visuals. A section of fans, however, expressed cautious optimism, urging the makers to focus on stronger writing and direction for the sequel. “Get better writer and director”, wrote a fan. “Wasn’t Brahmastra a flop?”, asked another.

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Casting speculations and fan expectations

The renewed buzz has also revived casting rumours. Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor himself may step into the role of Dev, with Deepika Padukone as his leading lady. Meanwhile, many fans are rooting for a high-voltage face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, especially after their recent intense performances in films like Animal and Dhurandhar.

Ranbir Kapoor had already dropped a hint

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier hinted at the sequel’s progress. During a fan interaction on February 14, he confirmed, “Brahmastra 2 is in the works. We shall start shooting the movie sooner than you expect.”

#RanbirKapoor – Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that Brahmāstra 2 is on the way and the shooting will begin soon!

The Astraverse is rising again… and this time, it’s going to be bigger, darker, and more intense than ever. After the massive success of Brahmāstra Part One – Shiva,… pic.twitter.com/p0knYdPWEB — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) February 14, 2026

With Namit Malhotra now reiterating those plans on a global stage, Brahmastra 2 appears to be back in motion—this time with heightened expectations, bigger stakes, and a chance to build on both the strengths and criticisms of its predecessor.