‘Boycott Liger’ trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been promoting his film Liger rigorously in different cities ahead of its release on August 25. While the promotions have been keeping the buzz around his Hindi debut afloat, Liger seems to be the latest victim of the cancel culture picking pace on social media. Since early Saturday morning, the hashtag ‘Boycott Liger’ has been trending. This comes after Vijay showed support to actor Aamir Khan and his recent release Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to perform well at box office.
Negative comments and memes are flooding social media platforms against Vijay, who will be seen playing the role of a boxer in Liger. Not just Vijay, social media trolls are targeting the movie’s leading lady Ananya Panday and producer Karan Johar as well.
From calling Vijay arrogant to calling him a flop star, trolls have waged a bitter war against Vijay’s much-awaited Bollywood debut.
It's another Boycott of Bollywood movie Liger which is produced by Karan Johar production.
Start your #BoycottBollywood
hashtag again 👊#BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/V3YKinyP8z
— Vikas Bal ❤️🇮🇳 (@vikasbal_Bjym) August 20, 2022
It’s a Dharma production.
If you have a problem with destructive nepotism then you must boycott it . pic.twitter.com/e39b2NZjri
— Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) August 20, 2022
I support #BoycottLigerMovie yes let me reiterate that I support Boycott of #Liger movie because of the direct and indirect connection of people from the Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey.
— Rudrabha (@iamrudrabha) August 19, 2022
I did this.
Can u ?#BoycottLigerMovie#VijayDeverakonda #BoycottBollywood #BoycottDobaara pic.twitter.com/bPRMHBGKps
— AB (@AjayAb28489674) August 20, 2022
dont show arrogance
Be humble and respect audience #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottDobaara #BoycottLiger #BoycottBollywood #TaapseePannu #AnuragKashyap #Shamshera #Dobaaraa #Ligerpic.twitter.com/QFFwj2lJwe
— BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD COMPLETELY (@reallyhateislam) August 19, 2022
Ukaad to bohut kuch lenge wait and watch kya kehte ho sablog #BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/M109ElJH1w
— Sachi Singh (@SachiSi69683566) August 20, 2022
Vijay recently spoke on the cancel culture and the trend of boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha that had taken over social media a few days back. Aamir’s film, which is the official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release and struggled to get only Rs 49 crore in the first week.
In an interview with India Today, Vijay said, “I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 artistes working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 200-300 families that are being provided for.”
He added, “When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realise you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”
Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is a Telugu and Hindi bilingual. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of popular American boxer Mike Tyson.
