‘Boycott Bollywood’ gets mention in new teaser of Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, watch

The latest teaser from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi film Selfiee sees a news reporter on TV asking people to boycott Akshay’s character Vijay. Khiladi Kumar plays a superstar in the film.

As the reporter yells ‘Boycott Bollywood’, presumably the producer of the film turns to the TV and says “Aise hi filmein nahi chal rahi (The films are anyways not working).” Later, Akshay, after listening to the producer, points at himself with a rather stern look upon his face, as if asking ‘Are movies not working because of me?’

The scene is obviously a reference to whatever has been transpiring on social media for the last couple of years, where every other film starring a popular star is facing boycott calls. Akshay Kumar’s own films have also done miserably at the ticket counter, a little due to the boycott calls and largely owing to its poor writing.

Besides Selfiee, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of the actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Selfiee will release on February 24 in cinemas.