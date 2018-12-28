After Zero’s debacle, a look at the box office performance of SRK’s recent films

It’s been a while since Shah Rukh Khan has delivered a blockbuster. From Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Fan to Dear Zindagi, all have made quite a dent in his box office appeal.

The king of romance fails to realise that his mushy romantic outings do not have as many takers as they had in the past. In fact, he pulled more people to the theaters with the action-thriller Don 2 as compared to a slice of life film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The lifetime collection of Don 2 in India stands at Rs 106.71 crore and JHMS earned only Rs 64.33 crore even after running in theaters for six weeks.

Zero, an Aanand L Rai directorial, had a dismal first week. It opened with a collection of Rs 20.14 crore on Friday which dropped to Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday. The film picked up again on Sunday by minting Rs 20.71 crore only to see a drastic fall on its first weekday. On Monday, the Shah Rukh starrer managed to add only Rs 9.50 crore to its kitty and even after five days of its release, the film failed to touch the Rs 100 crore mark. The film’s collection now stands at Rs 81.32 crore.

The fate of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal was no different. After a disappointing opening of Rs 15.25 crore, Shah Rukh’s monotonous lover boy image didn’t even manage to pull as many people to the theater to make the film sail through the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. Ultimately, the film ended its run in the theaters with Rs 64.33 crore.

The 2017 crime drama Raees had SRK in a seemingly different role. He played the role of a kohl-eyed gangster Raees Alam in the Rahul Dholakia directorial and got the adulation of his fans as well. On the surface, the film appeared to be a hit after it earned Rs 137.51 crore in India, but in comparison with the films of his contemporaries, Salman Khan (Sultan) and Aamir Khan (Dangal), SRK slipped down in the box office ranking.

His previous releases Dear Zindagi (2016), Fan (2016) and Dilwale (2015) brought no good news for Shah Rukh. In times when the other Khans of Bollywood were scoring double and triple centuries, SRK had to settle just with a ton. In 2016, Dear Zindagi earned Rs 68.16 crore and Fan failed with just Rs 84.10 crore in its kitty. But, in the same year, Salman’s Sultan and Aamir’s Dangal made it to the 300-crore club with a collection of Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 387.38 crore, respectively.

Shah Rukh lost the position of box office king in 2015 after Dilwale’s Rs 148.72 crore collection failed to outshine Salman’s Bajrani Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore). Aamir had no release in the year 2015.

The fans of Badshah of Bollywood still have high hopes from their superstar and wait for him to recapture his lost glory.