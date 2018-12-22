Zero box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 20.14 crore

This week’s solo Bollywood release Zero has opened at the box office with a total collection of Rs 20.14 crore on day 1. The romantic drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, opened to mixed reviews. While for SRK fans, the actor’s charm was the highlight of the Aanand L Rai directorial, for others, the film was a tedious watch.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day box office collection. He tweeted, “#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz.” The film’s performance is better than Shah Rukh’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal which earned Rs 15.25 crore on the day of its release.

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial… Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

However, being a Shah Rukh Khan starrer, trade analysts predicted a good opening collection for Zero.

Girish Johar, while predicting the day one box office collection of the film, said, “Being a non-holiday Friday, the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25-27 crore. Clocking around 3500 screens, everything is going well for SRK. His character Bauua Singh has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy.”

The makers of Zero adopted a good marketing strategy before releasing the film. Shah Rukh’s character Bauua Singh’s Twitter handle became as popular as him and the film’s music album created the right amount of noise among cinephiles. Also, the film got a solo release at the box office. But with critics panning the movie, its future in the theaters looks in jeopardy.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta felt the film failed “spectacularly at giving us anything we can believe in.”

In her review, she wrote, “The film doesn’t quite know what to do with its characters once it has them. The writing is all over the place, and everything is so choppy, that the characters all appear to float in their own bubbles, without any palpable connection with each other: they talk at each other, not to each other.”