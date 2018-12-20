Zero box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film to earn Rs 25-27 crore on Day 1

The most anticipated film of the year, Zero, starring Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, releases on Friday. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. With Shah Rukh in the lead, trade analysts have high expectations from the film.

Talking to indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Zero is making the right amount of noise among cinephiles. It is being waited with bated breath and looks positive. From trailer to the songs, all have been promoted well and there has been a fantastic pre-release buzz.”

He added, “Being a non-holiday Friday, the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25-27 crore. Clocking around 3500 screens, everything is going well for SRK. His character Bauaa Singh has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy.”

However, the last couple of years have not been good ones for Shah Rukh Khan in terms of box office collection. His last release Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) suffered losses and collected a total amount of only Rs 64.33 crore in India. Rahul Dholakia’s Raees did enter the Rs 100-crore club with a collection of Rs 137.51 crore but failed to match up to the success of SRK’s earlier films.

So, we asked Girish what other than the stardom of Shah Rukh will pull people to the theaters for Zero. He said, “Filmmaker Aanand L Rai will act as an important factor in pulling people to the theaters to watch Zero. He is a fantastic director who has a knack of connecting with his audience. He is known for convincing the audience with his story and characters. Now, if he has played the emotional card right just like Rajkummar Hirani and succeeds in convincing people of Shah Rukh’s dwarfism, then there is no stopping Zero at the box office.”

This year, Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan had the biggest opening at the box office, earning Rs 52.25 crore on its first day. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju opened with Rs 34.75 crore and Salman Khan’s Race 3 followed with an opening collection of Rs 29.17 crore. Now, if Shah Rukh will reclaim his position of King of the box office with Zero or not will be known soon.