Zero box office collection Day 6: Will Simmba affect Shah Rukh Khan’s film?

Zero got off to a shaky start at the box office collecting Rs 59.07 crore in its first weekend. On Monday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer witnessed a drastic dip with earnings of Rs 9.50 crore. However, on Tuesday, it gained ground by collecting Rs 12.75 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 81.32 crore.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared on Twitter, “#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz.”

To make matters worse for Zero, this Friday will see yet another big release of the year, Simmba. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, Simmba is a Rohit Shetty directorial.

Also Read | Zero box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 81.32 crore

Advertising

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her Zero review, “Challenged people in challenging circumstances trying to find intimacy is a great premise, especially if there is awareness of how ‘out- of- the- norm’ people are forced to deal with so-called normal people. And Zero could have done it thrice over, because Aafia (Sharma), one of its female characters, is a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. The other is a reigning film star called Babita (Kaif) who shows her hurt, vulnerable side, in a couple of unvarnished moments. But Zero fails spectacularly at giving us anything we can believe in, and we go from start to finish, with disbelief growing with each passing frame.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha.