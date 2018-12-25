Zero box office collection Day 4: Will Shah Rukh Khan’s film pass weekday test?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero opened with Rs 20.14 crore on day one, which was not an impressive beginning considering the buzz around the film and the number of screens. On the second day, the collection of the SRK starrer dipped, thanks to negative reviews. However, the film held strong on Sunday with Rs 20.71 crore. The film’s total stands at Rs 59.07 crore now.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Zero has clearly underperformed… Remained on similar levels over the weekend… No turnaround / big jump in biz… #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz… Real test on Wed and Thu… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz.”

In a recent interview, Tigmanshu Dhulia explained why big budget films with stellar cast are unable to work its magic at the box office.

“Big budget films have started to face this challenge of just being big budget and loaded with stars. But even big budget films need a good script now. Look at Thugs of Hindostan. The stars delivered what they promised because the first day collections were phenomenal. So people went to see Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, but from the second day the collections sank. So, whether it’s a big budget film or not, content is the king. The audience is smart and the type of things that are coming up online has given a good exposure to the audience to quality content,” said Timangshu, who plays Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Zero.

Advertising

Zero received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one star to the film and mentioned, “The bigger trouble is that the film doesn’t quite know what to do with its characters once it has them. The writing is all over the place, and everything is so choppy, that the characters all appear to float in their own bubbles, without any palpable connection with each other: they talk at each other, not to each other.”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.