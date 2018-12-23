Zero box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 38.36 crore

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero opened at the box office with Rs 20.14 crore. Despite good promotions and being touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, Zero showed a downfall in its second day with Rs 18.22 crore earning at the box office. As of now, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 38.36 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the opening weekend will be extremely crucial for the film’s business.

He shared the latest box office figures on Twitter and wrote, “#Zero slips on Day 2… Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO… Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz.”

This was a rough start for a multistar cast film with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead. The romantic-drama helmed by Aanand L Rai also garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

#Zero slips on Day 2… Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO… Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2018

Despite a well-planned promotion strategy of Shah Rukh’s Bauua Singh’s character and an immense hype around the film, the romantic drama has failed to make an impact on the audience at large.

Terming it preposterous drivel, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, wrote, “In the beginning, you relate, because you see Bauua the ‘bauna’ having a tough time finding his groove, always tussling with mum (Chaddha) and dad (Dhulia). You relate too when Bauua show flashes of rage at his situation, and lashes out at people. But all too soon, the film abandons its minimal air of rootedness, and flees towards preposterousness.”

Gupta has given just one out of five stars to the film. Besides, adding to the misery, the Aanand L Rai directorial has also been leaked online by the infamous illegal torrent website Tamilrockers.

The weekend might save the film’s sinking ship and bring in good numbers at the box office.