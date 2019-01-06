Zero box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer struggles to touch Rs 100-crore mark

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero was touted to be one of the biggest films of 2018. However, the movie has not been able to live upto the expectations of the audience and critics. Blame it on the negative reviews or poor word-of-mouth promotions, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer failed to work its magic at the box office and has been struggling to maintain its hold ever since its release. Also, with Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty’s Simmba making big money, Zero is only falling off the radar.

Zero, which released on December 21, was toutted as Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film to date. It has, however, not been able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark even after the end of its second week. According to Bollywood Hungama, Zero collected Rs 88.85 crore by the end of its Day 14.

Zero started its box office journey on an average note. Opening at Rs 19.35 crore on its Day 1, it collected Rs 54.60 crore by the end of its first weekend. The film failed to show any significant growth over its first and second weeks and continued its downfall, despite the Christmas holiday (December 25) and an extended weekend around the New Year. While its first week collection stood at Rs 82.60 crore, it barely earned much and made Rs 88.85 crore by the end of its second week.

Zero received mixed reviews from the critics. The Indian Express reviewer Shubhra Gupta had mentioned in her review, “The trouble is that the film doesn’t quite know what to do with its characters once it has them. The writing is all over the place, and everything is so choppy, that the characters all appear to float in their own bubbles, without any palpable connection with each other: they talk at each other, not to each other.”

While Zero continues to struggle, the latest release Simmba is having an unstoppable run at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer, which released a week after Zero is set to cross Rs 200 crore soon.